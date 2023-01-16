Chaos erupted Saturday outside the Coquitlam Public Library during a children’s Drag Queen Story Time event.
A group of protesters who frequent similar events around the Metro Vancouver area were met by an "unusually" large group of counter-protesters, several of whom were blacked-out head to toe with their faces covered.
Mounties were called in as a result of the clash.
“So I’ve been attending these drag story time rallies for quite a while. This one, right when we got there, had so many counter protesters. The most I’ve ever seen. They were ready and waiting for us,” Harm Bomm told the Western Standard.
Bomm said the reason he wanted to attend the protest is because he sees “an agenda to expose children to sexual perversion.”
“That’s what is comes down to, all under the guise of inclusivity,” he said.
Supporters of the event were heard chanting, “There is no harm,” as Disney music played over speakers.
Saturday was the second time the library hosted the event.
Drag Queen Story Time began in 2015 as a way to “promote reading and diversity,” and is usually geared toward children aged 3-11.
The Saturday event was hosted by drag queen Conni Smudge, whom the Western Standard reached out to, however no response has been provided.
“To be quite honest, I’ve seen worse performers,” said Bomm, highlighting a previous event with a performer who went by the name Satanix.
Also in attendance, albeit on the other side of the protest, was Selina Robinson, MLA for Coquitlam-Maillardville and minister of post-secondary education and future skills.
Robinson unleashed a series of tweets Saturday criticizing Bomm and fellow protesters.
See you there! #smotherthemwithlove #love #dragqueens #Coquitlam https://t.co/KaIRb5Xtme— Selina Robinson (@selinarobinson) January 14, 2023
Love wins. Every. Single. Time. @CoqLibrary thank you for hosting #dragqueen storytelling. Hundreds showed up because #inclusion and #love matter. #coquitlam pic.twitter.com/lwkAdzuh29— Selina Robinson (@selinarobinson) January 14, 2023
I always support daily washing, regular hair and nail maintenance and brushing of teeth twice daily. #goodgrooming https://t.co/nx9KQZr3p1— Selina Robinson (@selinarobinson) January 14, 2023
The. Best. #love wins …. Every. Single. Time. Thanks again @CoqLibrary for a fabulous educational and entertaining #dragqueen story time here in #Coquitlam. https://t.co/V1aJJSFxe4— Selina Robinson (@selinarobinson) January 14, 2023
I believe in clean hair, daily bathing and brushing teeth twice a day! #loveislove https://t.co/SaCgSpnZ4z— Selina Robinson (@selinarobinson) January 15, 2023
Kids have been blinking …. And we responded with love and inclusion! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 https://t.co/nbLNAzJXYe— Selina Robinson (@selinarobinson) January 15, 2023
Yep …. All clean and presentable. It’s what happens when you bathe daily and care for your hair and nails! https://t.co/N9g4bqQDJ8— Selina Robinson (@selinarobinson) January 15, 2023
Love this ….. and don’t even try to out organize #gays https://t.co/y0dvRuAo7R— Selina Robinson (@selinarobinson) January 15, 2023
See this #Canada 👇🏼…. This is what hate looks like. #loveialouderthanhate https://t.co/EhkKM6EjyE— Selina Robinson (@selinarobinson) January 15, 2023
My ideology is to ensure that everyone is free from #hate and vitriol…. I believe this as a government minister, as an elected representative and as a human being. #tikkunolam #lovewins https://t.co/1oxMih4vMO— Selina Robinson (@selinarobinson) January 16, 2023
Bomm noted it was only a matter of time before the protests escalated.
"I've been wondering when they [counter-protesters] would pick up their game," he said.
(9) comments
Drag Queens & Pedo Politicians need children; children don't need them .
This is why turdeau made the Proud Boys a terrorist organization. They ensured security and these antifa kids that sit down to pee don't cross any lines.
I hope the counter protesters got their costumes returned and pay before any of them got hurt.
Very few of these antifa/other counter-protestors give me the impression that they don’t live in their parents basements. Perhaps that’s why they conceal their identities; they don’t want to upset mommy and daddy.
Drag Queens and Trannies are pedophiles!!
In the current PC world..., everyone understands that LEGAL ADULTS, in the privacy of their own bedrooms, have the right to live their lives in anyway they choose.
However, any parent who would deliberately expose their under 18 year old children to these types of sexual display, need a 72 hour assessment and a visit from child protection services.
These people are sick, this is child abuse and should be treated as such, 10 years ago these words would have been arrested and charged with child abuse. Now they are being made into some normal people, protect your children, get them out of Public school system if you can do so, make sure your politicians hear you, write letters, send emails, we are now in a fight for our very society, and make no mistake, we are loosing. The Government, the judicial system, police and politicians are not our friends, they will lock you up, for simply voicing your opinion, and we have very little time left to put a halt to this.
The division of society is part of the goals
A big part at that; they work it in every social segment you can think of. Good thing the World Military Alliance is putting an end to it; the head has been cut off the cabal, mopping up the minions now.
