Chaos erupted Saturday outside the Coquitlam Public Library during a children’s Drag Queen Story Time event.

A group of protesters who frequent similar events around the Metro Vancouver area were met by an "unusually" large group of counter-protesters, several of whom were blacked-out head to toe with their faces covered.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Drag Queens & Pedo Politicians need children; children don't need them .

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

This is why turdeau made the Proud Boys a terrorist organization. They ensured security and these antifa kids that sit down to pee don't cross any lines.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I hope the counter protesters got their costumes returned and pay before any of them got hurt.

fpenner
fpenner

Very few of these antifa/other counter-protestors give me the impression that they don’t live in their parents basements. Perhaps that’s why they conceal their identities; they don’t want to upset mommy and daddy.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Drag Queens and Trannies are pedophiles!!

guest50
guest50

In the current PC world..., everyone understands that LEGAL ADULTS, in the privacy of their own bedrooms, have the right to live their lives in anyway they choose.

However, any parent who would deliberately expose their under 18 year old children to these types of sexual display, need a 72 hour assessment and a visit from child protection services.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

These people are sick, this is child abuse and should be treated as such, 10 years ago these words would have been arrested and charged with child abuse. Now they are being made into some normal people, protect your children, get them out of Public school system if you can do so, make sure your politicians hear you, write letters, send emails, we are now in a fight for our very society, and make no mistake, we are loosing. The Government, the judicial system, police and politicians are not our friends, they will lock you up, for simply voicing your opinion, and we have very little time left to put a halt to this.

PersonOne
PersonOne

The division of society is part of the goals

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

A big part at that; they work it in every social segment you can think of. Good thing the World Military Alliance is putting an end to it; the head has been cut off the cabal, mopping up the minions now.

