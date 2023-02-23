Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre urged his supporters to plant their names on a new petition opposing the controversial Rolling Truck Age Program.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority announced in June last year that truck drivers serving the Port of Vancouver will not be permitted to operate vehicles more than 12 years old, which Poilievre says is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “latest attack on working class people."

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Go Pierre!

fpenner
fpenner

The easy solution to this is a strike/boycott by all the truckers picking up and delivering shipments there.

northrungrader
northrungrader

With a $12,000 a month food budget that Canadian taxpayers pay for, he really doesn't care. Even if he paid for it out of pocket, research how much the Trudeau Foundation is worth after 8 years of Liberal government. Honestly, inflation and taxes are like pocket lint to the rest of us. Plus his salary, benefits, and pension is indexed to inflation, the higher we must pay, the more he makes.

retiredpop
retiredpop

The upgrading of vehicles to newer cleaner emissions standards would naturally happen as the operators retire their old trucks for new ones. Trudeau is so obsessed with his environmental fantasies that he is willing to sacrifice the Canadian truckers livelihood. I bet he has no clue how groceries and products get distributed across Canada.

