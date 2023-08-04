RCMP says officer got bit by dog

The RCMP said when the officer attempted to retrieve the bag from her, she allegedly positioned her dog between them causing it to bite the officer’s holster.

 Screen Capture: Twister Love Facebook

A video posted online shows an RCMP officer drawing his weapon on man's best friend while arresting two people in BC.

The video, posted to Facebook by user Twister Love, shows a disturbance in front of city hall in Kamloops that drew police attention and resulted in multiple arrests.

There were a few seconds where the dog and the officer are not visible, the video recorded does not show the dog making contact with the officer.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(4) comments

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

So glad im not a cop.


PersonOne
PersonOne

Unless you know or understand the context you cannot judge the situation. We should not even try.


Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

I used to share that opinion . . . until I saw the police reveal who they really are through Covid culminating at the end of the Truckers Convoy. Now, I never give them the benefit of the doubt - they are jack book thugs and this video and subsequent information (no charges) is just them upholding their abusive image.


YYC 007
YYC 007

What a surprise to see this was an RCMP. The only force in Canada more disgraceful than CPS.



