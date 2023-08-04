A video posted online shows an RCMP officer drawing his weapon on man's best friend while arresting two people in BC.
The video, posted to Facebook by user Twister Love, shows a disturbance in front of city hall in Kamloops that drew police attention and resulted in multiple arrests.
On Monday, around 6:30 p.m., a Kamloops RCMP officer was conducting patrols when he observed a man in a white vehicle in the parking lot of city hall reportedly yelling and swearing at a woman standing with her dog.
"The man exited the vehicle and the officer believed the situation was escalating, possibly to violence, so he positioned himself to intervene," the RCMP said in a release.
"The officer arrested the man for causing a disturbance but the suspect allegedly resisted and handed off a bag to the woman with the dog. The man was handcuffed on the ground."
During the arrest, the investigator noticed a third woman, seated in the white vehicle, who appeared badly injured and blood could be seen on her face.
"The officer was aware of a concurrent investigation into a woman having been shot earlier that evening and became concerned that these events might possibly be related," said the RCMP.
The woman, who was now in possession of the bag, allegedly went to leave the scene with what the officer believed to be potential evidence of an offence.
The RCMP said when the officer attempted to retrieve the bag from her, she allegedly positioned her dog between them causing it to "bite the officer’s holster."
In the video, the dog lunges at the officer when the Mountie attempts to arrest the dog's owner. The officer tells the woman "You are obstructing me."
There were a few seconds where the dog and the officer are not visible; the video does not show the dog making contact with the officer.
The Mountie, identified on the video as ‘D. Tucker’ on his name badge, arrested the man for causing a disturbance.
At one point in the video, the dog continued to act aggressively toward the officer, prompting him to draw his service pistol before a passerby, who seemed familiar with the dog, took custody of it.
While the officer attempted to handcuff the woman, she allegedly resisted, sending the handcuffs under a nearby picnic table.
The woman recording the video said "I'm not handing them to you," which prompts the Mountie to drag the woman to the table to get the cuffs. The second woman continued to record and taunt the officer, claiming the woman did nothing wrong.
The RCMP said the injured woman in the vehicle was medically assessed on the scene but was uncooperative with investigators with regard to the source of her injuries.
“Our officers face countless risks every day and make split-second decisions, often based on extremely limited information,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Kamloops RCMP.
“It’s important to understand the full circumstances of any incident, rather than rely on a social media video that may not provide complete context.”
Police seized approximately 29.7 grams of suspected Fentanyl and 5.9 grams of suspected methamphetamines, as well as small amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
"The man is known to police and both he and the woman were later released. No charges have been laid," the RCMP said.
The Kamloops RCMP said it continues to conduct a comprehensive review of the circumstances of this incident and the investigation remains ongoing.
"There is no information at this time to suggest this event is connected to the ongoing shooting investigation," the RCMP said.
(4) comments
So glad im not a cop.
Unless you know or understand the context you cannot judge the situation. We should not even try.
I used to share that opinion . . . until I saw the police reveal who they really are through Covid culminating at the end of the Truckers Convoy. Now, I never give them the benefit of the doubt - they are jack book thugs and this video and subsequent information (no charges) is just them upholding their abusive image.
What a surprise to see this was an RCMP. The only force in Canada more disgraceful than CPS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.