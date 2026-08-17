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WATCH: Sikh man refuses to leave SkyTrain tracks at Vancouver airport

A Sikh man was filmed sitting on SkyTrain tracks at Vancouver International Airport (YVR)
A Sikh man was filmed sitting on SkyTrain tracks at Vancouver International Airport (YVR)X screenshot
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Vancouver International Airport
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Skytrain
Metro Vancouver Transit Police
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Western Standard
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