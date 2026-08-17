WATCH: Sikh man refuses to leave SkyTrain tracks at Vancouver airport

CALGARY — A Sikh man was filmed sitting on SkyTrain tracks at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) Sunday, prompting a response from personnel and disrupting service at the airport station.Video of the incident began circulating on social media on Sunday. The footage, posted by 604 RAW, shows a man sitting on the tracks at the airport station as personnel appear to approach the area.The post was captioned, “Man refuses to get off SkyTrain track at YVR in Richmond, BC.”YVR-Airport Station is the western terminus of the Canada Line's airport branch, connecting Vancouver International Airport with downtown Vancouver and the wider Metro Vancouver transit system..According to TransLink's current timetable, Canada Line trains operate between Waterfront Station and YVR-Airport, with the airport branch splitting from the Richmond-Brighouse branch at Bridgeport Station.The YVR station has a single track, meaning an incident involving a person occupying the track area can prevent trains from safely entering or leaving the station while the area is being dealt with.TransLink's published schedules show regular Canada Line service between YVR-Airport and Waterfront throughout the day.As of publication, TransLink nor Metro Vancouver Transit Police have released a statement surrounding the incident.