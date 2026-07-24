WATCH: Surrey man stops pickup to heroically pull boy from path of traffic

A local father pulled a young boy out of the path of oncoming traffic at a busy Surrey intersection Tuesday evening, as documented by video footage circulating online and the social media account of a man claiming responsibility for the heroic intervention..According to @Johalm4 on X, the incident occurred around 6 to 7 p.m. on July 21 at Hwy. 10 and 148 St. Video captured from a nearby building shows the child walking alone into the multi-lane intersection amid quickly moving vehicles.Several vehicles, some travelling at high speeds, narrowly miss running over the child as they passed through the intersection.A man driving a white pickup truck moving in the opposite direction then stopped suddenly, exited the vehicle, ran into the busy roadway, took the boy by the hand and guided him to safety..In an earlier post, MJ said he had hesitated to share the video but decided to do so to raise awareness. He thanked others who stopped to help and urged drivers to remain alert.“Please stay alert and watch for children around busy roads. Take care of each other,” he said. “God is good.”MJ said a guardian arrived after police responded to the scene and that the boy, miraculously, was unharmed..The video was first widely shared Thursday night by the Metro Vancouver account @604RAW, which described the child as non-verbal, deaf and autistic. No official statement from Surrey Police Service or further details about the child’s family had been released as of Friday morning.