BC

WATCH: Surrey man stops pickup to heroically pull boy from path of traffic

Video captured at Hwy. 10 and 148 St. shows a father exiting his white pickup and heroically helping a young child escape a multi-lane intersection after the child walked into oncoming traffic on July 21.
A man exits his vehicle and reaches for a young child who had walked into traffic at Highway 10 and 148 Street in Surrey on July 21.
A man exits his vehicle and reaches for a young child who had walked into traffic at Highway 10 and 148 Street in Surrey on July 21.Video still / @604RAW on X
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