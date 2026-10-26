WATCH: The crash outs after Conservatives take BC

VANCOUVER — The Conservative Party of BC is projected to form a majority government after Saturday’s election, and the reaction videos started rolling in long before the last ballot box was counted..Preliminary results showed the Conservatives leading or elected in roughly 64 of 93 seats, the NDP reduced to the high 20s, and the Greens holding two. NDP Leader David Eby conceded and offered his resignation as party leader in a sombre speech in Vancouver on Saturday evening. .Interim Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson, also in Vancouver, similarly addressed supporters as premier-designate following the early projection of a Conservative majority..The clearest crash out of the night belonged to BC Green Party Leader Emily Lowan. In her election-night address she told supporters she was “scared” of what a Conservative majority would mean — only days removed from Lowan not ruling out supporting the Conservatives should the Greens hold the balance of power in the legislature.Lowan listed cuts to health care, child care and public services, plus attacks on "transgender people," indigenous communities and immigrants, without naming a specific Conservative commitment. She then said the Greens were “the only party who is equipped to stand against the Conservatives and their existence.”.Activist Fae Johnstone, who does not reside in British Columbia, posted a similarly vague warning hours after the results. “If the new BC government messes with queer people's freedom, safety and dignity, they will be met with resistance every step of the way,” the post read. Comments on the post were disabled..A screenshot circulating afterward showed an earlier version of the same message that had since been deleted: “You dont want to mess with BC queers. They will fight you. Tooth and nail. So, to BC's new government, I have one message: F*ck around and find out.”.Multiple responses to the now-deleted "f*ck around and find out" post regarded the comment as an explicit threat and tagged the RCMP and other policing authorities.In terms of Lowan's vaguely threatening comments, Doerkson was asked about them the next day. He did not match the tone..“Well, frankly, vulnerable people in this province have been at risk,” he said. “They’ve been at risk for the last decade. And we’ve seen that all over our province. I am very committed to trying to find, as I’ve said repeatedly, a better path forward for all British Columbians — and I am committed to providing support.”.Other reaction posts from the wider public leaned harder into the comedy of the 'crash out' video responses. Commentators framed the night as the left “melting down” over a result the polls had foreshadowed for weeks, hearkening back to reactions of US President Donald Trump's election night victory in 2016.A compilation video collected several personal reactions to the Conservative majority, with speakers describing the result as a "terrible result for anyone who has read a book before.".Federal NDP Leader Avi Lewis also commented on the result, having spent the campaign warning that a Conservative government would harm vulnerable people.Lewis described Saturday night's election results as a "body blow.".Incidentally, Eby’s numbers began collapsing in the latter legs of his camaign, just as he began borrowing proposals from his federal counterpart, including a price-cap on grocery margins for staples.Lewis, unlike Eby, won the federal leadership race earlier this year but has never won an electoral contest at any level of government. The NDP party convention in Winnipeg earlier this year that saw Lewis become the party’s newest leader drew international ridicule, with viral clips of delegates arguing over colour-coded equity cards for speaking priority..With the NDP now governing in only one province and having lost official party status in Ottawa, the party has seen a sharp drop in its overall influence in a short period.