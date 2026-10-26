BC

WATCH: The crash outs after Conservatives take BC

Responses to the Conservative majority ranged from vague claims of coming harm to direct threats of resistance. One particularly threatening post from activist Fae Johnstone was later deleted and replaced with softer wording after responses began tagging the RCMP.
Green Leader Emily Lowan addresses supporters on election night
Green Leader Emily Lowan addresses supporters on election night Still from the BC Greens' 2026 election-night video footage
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
David Eby
Fae Johnstone
Bc Ndp
Bc Greens
Lorne Doerkson
Avi Lewis
BC Conservative
Emily Lowan
NDP equity cards
BC Election 2026
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news