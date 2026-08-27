BC

WATCH: ‘They’re weird. F**king white people are, like, crazy’

Three clips that spread on X this week have a staffer, identified as Apollo Chung, talking about a $500,000 floor, forced fundraisers and “steal everything,” then calling Conservative underlings “weird” and “f**king white people… crazy.”
Apollo Chung, the Conservative Party of BC director of operations dismissed Wednesday by Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay. Credit Western Standard photo illustration, from a Republican Party
Apollo Chung, the Conservative Party of BC director of operations dismissed Wednesday by Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay. Credit Western Standard photo illustration, from a Republican Party File photo
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Bcpoli
White People
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Jas Johal
Teresa Wat
Brennan Day
BC Conservative
Apollo Chung
Katie DeRosa
Brad Zubyk
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news