WATCH: ‘They’re weird. F**king white people are, like, crazy’

PENTICTON - The audio is ugly, and potentially criminal.CKNW host Jas Johal and CBC legislative reporter Katie DeRosa identified the official in the recording as Apollo Chung, the former executive director of the Republican Party of Alberta who had been sitting in Findlay’s operations chair since she won the leadership on May 30. Conservative Party of BC leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay fired Chung moments after the recordings were leaked online..The first clip is the shortest and the most political..“Look, the most important thing is to get government,” the dominant voice says. “That’s why I keep telling everybody, once you get government, who cares? I don’t care about, like, saving the province and all that shit. Like saving the province is only secondary to what the main prize is. The main prize right now is to get government. Once we get government, you can do what the fuck you want.”The second clip is the one some are saying amounts to a potential charge of embezzlement. “I don’t walk away from money. We have the leader in our hands. I’m not walking away. Minimum, I want half a million dollars for me.”A few beats later: “We need to basically force all of them to make a fundraiser for us. And so we can steal everything. Like whenever we win something we just go in there.” Then: “That’s the objective, right? To monetize this whole thing. It’s about basically like going into their place, it’s just stealing non-stop. Like I used to do this all the time with the leader… How do I monetize it? How do I monetize it, right? And I don’t want people to interfere with it.”.Somehow, it gets worse.“I don’t know what the fuck is wrong with the underlings. They’re weird. F**king white people are, like, crazy. They're weird”Compiled versions of the second clip were on X by Wednesday afternoon with satirical stills and captions that turned the conversation into a completed “$500,000 shake-down.”One of those cuts, posted by an account calling itself Conservatives Against Corruption, is the version most people actually heard..Johal closed the loop the leader would not..“Based on this decision, it appears that Kerry-Lynne Findlay believes the audio I posted earlier was authentic. Apollo Chung is out.” That is still an inference, albeit a fair one based on the circumstantial evidence.Leaders do not usually fire the director of operations on a Wednesday morning, with no statement of cause, on a day two more MLAs are walking out, unless something, someone, or their actions, has become impossible to leave on the payroll.Findlay has not said the rest out loud. Richmond-Bridgeport MLA Teresa Wat left that morning. Courtenay-Comox MLA Brennan Day followed in the afternoon. The tape is now the public record.By Thursday morning a second leak was already in circulation: audio, posted by the Findlay Files account, of the leader talking behind closed doors about parking a departing MLA in a “senior advisor” role so a by-election could be called. Radio host and former BC Liberal staffer Brad Zubyk put the week in one line..Wednesday: “BC politics couldn't get weirder than this.” Thursday: “Hold my beer.”