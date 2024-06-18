WATCH: Trudeau repeats false claim about 'unmarked graves' at residential schools

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau misspoke when he said the discovery of "unmarked graves" across Canada has been an awakening for Canadians. While these "unmarked graves" have not returned any bodies, Trudeau said they were an awakening to the truth. “An awakening that called on us to do more to learn about the injustices of colonialism and support indigenous peoples in their healing journeys,” said Trudeau in a Monday speech at the National Indigenous History Month Reception in Ottawa..Trudeau started off by saying National Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous Peoples Day are special times. This is because it allows people to celebrate the mosaic of traditions, languages, and cultures that have shaped Canada. In Canada, he pointed out indigenous people have long, storied histories. He added these histories include strong familial and communal values, sacred spiritual practices, and diverse languages. The prime minister called these histories and cultures “worth celebrating, worth embracing, and worth learning from.” However, he said indigenous people’s history and contributions have often been overlooked. Trudeau concluded by committing to celebrating indigenous contributions, ways of knowing and being, and traditions. “Not just during Indigenous History Month or National Indigenous Peoples Day, but each and every single day,” he said. “Let us challenge ourselves as a country to be a model for our friends around the world on how to reconcile our past and model a better future together.” Crown-Indigenous Relations confirmed on May 9 it had engaged in significant spending to try and uncover the truth of potential unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. READ MORE: No bodies found after spending $8 million searching for bodies at Kamloops Residential SchoolDespite the allocation of $7.9 million for this purpose, no remains have been recovered and no public disclosure of how the funds were used have been made. Crown-Indigenous Relations spokesperson Carolane Gratton confirmed the allocation of $7.9 million for various endeavors, including fieldwork, records searches, and securing the grounds.