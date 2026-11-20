CALGARY — A video posted to X has drawn attention to a street encounter in downtown Vancouver after its creator alleged police ticketed a cyclist for riding without a helmet while people nearby were openly using drugs.The journalist, who posts on X as @DrewCouver56, said the two groups were about 20 steps apart. The post identified the substance as fentanyl and questioned the policies that guide enforcement downtown. “How can we enforce bicycle helmet laws while people are openly consuming hard drugs just metres away?” the post said.The post comes nearly 10 months after BC’s three-year drug decriminalization pilot expired on Jan. 31. The pilot initially removed criminal penalties for adults possessing up to 2.5 grams of certain illicit drugs for personal use. In May 2024, the federal exemption was narrowed to exclude most public places. Since the pilot ended, possession of illicit drugs can lead to seizure, arrest or charges outside specifically exempt settings such as supervised consumption and drug-checking sites, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control..Vancouver police have previously increased patrols in the Granville Entertainment District. In July, the department announced additional uniformed officers for the summer pedestrian zone, citing concerns from residents and businesses. The department also included the district in its citywide Halloween deployment, which assigned extra officers to foot patrols and traffic enforcement, among other tasks.The encounter raises a question for the department about what officers are expected to do when they witness or receive a complaint about suspected public drug use on Granville Street. Whether that happened during the cyclist stop remains unclear.The Western Standard has reached out to the Vancouver Police department for comment.