WATCH: Victoria imam says Israel has no right to self-defence

Victoria Muslim preacher Younus Kathrada said it is unacceptable for people to say Israel has the right to defend itself. “Anyone with an ounce of logic and understanding will see how wrong that is,” said Kathrada in a Sunday speech. “And so you will learn from this that the disbelievers at large — we are speaking in general terms — and this is exactly what is unfolding before our eyes.” .When it comes to Israel's supporters, Kathrada said they “stand together against Islam and the Muslims.” When they say Israel has the right to defend itself, he accused them of wanting Zionists to wipe out the Muslims in Palestine. He called for Allah to grant glory to Islam and the Muslims and humiliate infidels and polytheists. Additionally, he said Allah should destroy Islam’s enemies and annihilate the heretics and atheists. To help Muslims, he asked Allah to support the fighting in his path everywhere. Allah should make their feet firm, strengthen their hearts and grant them tranquility. This is because he should support them as Muslims fight his and their enemies. They are fighting to free oppressed Muslims. Kathrada said Allah “should bring annihilation upon the plundering and criminal Jews.” While Jews might try to fight back, he said he knows they are no match for him. To show the world how strong Allah is, Kathrada said he should show people the black day he will inflict on Jews. He said he should make their plots backfire on them. “Oh Allah, shake the ground under their feet,” he said. Kathrada said in October Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opposes Islam and Muslims because he supports Israel. READ MORE: Victoria imam condemns Muslims who voted for Trudeau“Shame on those ‘Muslims’ who voted for, supported him and were only too happy to have photo ops with him,” he said. “Some sell-out imams were front and centre too.”.Kathrada could not be reached for comment in time for publication.