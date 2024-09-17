WATCH: Victoria imam urges armed struggle against ‘killer and murderer’ Jews

“Not even fetuses in the womb are safe from them.”That’s the message from Victoria Imam Younus Kathrada, who urged a Muslim youth group — from the pulpit — to take up armed struggle against the Jews.In fact, he claimed Allah commands it.“He could have taken vengeance upon them himself, but he ordered armed struggle. Listen, he ordered struggle to test some of you by means of others and those who are killed in the cause of Allah.”Kathrada, a Saudi-trained cleric, is controversial even in Muslim circles. For more than 15 years he has preached violence against ‘Zionists’ and their supporters — including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — but this is one of the first time he has explicitly dropped the ‘J-Word’ to include all Jews rather than just the state of Israel..Although he has never been charged with a hate crime in Canada, Kathrada along with Vancouver writer-activist Khalid Barakat, have been identified by the Mossad as potential terrorist threats residing in British Columbia.Jewish rights groups such as B’nai B’rith Canada, have been pressing for both to be charged with hate speech.Even the BC Muslim Association has disavowed their views.“Younus Kathrada is not taken seriously in our community. Somebody making those claims is not part of Islam,” said Haroon Kahn, a leader of Vancouver’s Al-Jamila mosque following a previous outburst against Christians at Christmas.“If he is defaming Christians and Jews we strongly condemn that kind of language.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.