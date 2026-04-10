BC

WATCH: Video captures CBC reporter’s outburst over denied question

CBC reporter Caroline Barghout accuses Poilievre’s team of deliberately skipping her during a media availability on private property rights. CBC’s response to inquiries, handled by three employees, is limited to only confirming her attendance.
Caroline Barghout launched into a heated on-camera confrontation with Pierre Poilievre’s press secretary Maal Teng-yang
Caroline Barghout launched into a heated on-camera confrontation with Pierre Poilievre’s press secretary Maal Teng-yangScreen grab from the New Westminster Times.
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Cbc
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Richmond
Pierre Poileivre
Cowichan
Cowichan Tribes v. Canada (Attorney-General) 2025 BCSC 1490

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