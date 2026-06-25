WATCH: Viral videos confirm early fears as FIFA tourists encounter Vancouver’s unfiltered street chaos

VANCOUVER — Viral videos circulating in the first weeks of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Vancouver have captured international tourists coming face-to-face with the city’s persistent visible homelessness, open drug use and mental health crises — exactly the scenario Western Standard predicted would occur without the same aggressive street cleanups seen ahead of the 2010 Winter Olympics..One widely shared video and accompanying reports detail the experience of Australian tourist Reuben Williams, founder of sports consultancy SportsGrad. While staying at the Level Hotel in downtown Vancouver with his father and brother for Australia’s opening match against Turkey, Williams left luggage containing his passport, wallet and laptop in the hotel lobby on June 16 while stepping out briefly for coffee. He returned to find it stolen..Hotel CCTV footage reportedly showed two individuals described as “junkies” opportunistically taking the bags. The suspects allegedly used Williams’ bank cards at convenience stores, racking up roughly $600 in charges. A separate set of viral videos shows American tourists describing their stay in a Chinatown Airbnb steps from BC Place in stark terms. They recounted scenes of open fentanyl use, people shooting up with needles in public, and checking an unresponsive individual for a pulse. One described the area as “like World War Z with zombies walking all over the place,” while another noted “the government does absolutely nothing about it” and referenced early-morning screaming for drugs..The contrast with 2010 remains stark. Then, authorities undertook significant efforts to reduce visible homelessness in tourist zones ahead of the Winter Olympics. David Eby, then a Pivot Legal Society lawyer and now BC Premier, publicly criticized those measures at the time, stating there was “no question” they were aimed at removing homeless people from high-visibility tourist areas.This summer, the Eby government and security officials appear to have pursued a different strategy, focused on a temporary separation of tourists from the Downtown Eastside rather than large-scale relocation or cleanup.Tourists can be seen strolling through areas like Granville Street, the seawall near BC Place Stadium, and Gastown. However, very few appear to be venturing into the Downtown Eastside itself, where they are certain to encounter open drug use, aggressive panhandling, and individuals in visible mental distress. Cruise ship passengers disembarking at Canada Place walk directly into Gastown, which borders the notorious Downtown Eastside..Questions arise on how long barriers between the tourist bubble and the city’s street realities can hold. The challenge may intensify if Canada’s prospects for advancing further in the tournament diminish, potentially reducing the motivational “pride factor” for policing and security personnel.Issues of homelessness, open drug use, and the mental health crisis aside, Vancouver already has a chequered history with large-scale sporting and entertainment events, including major riots following Stanley Cup Final losses in 1994 and 2011, as well as fan violence after a 2002 Guns N’ Roses concert cancellation. With more than 350,000 fans expected across seven matches at BC Place, public order concerns persist.The BC Attorney General Niki Sharma, meanwhile, has publicly identified "racism" as a key risk to international tourists attending the games.