BC

WATCH: Viral videos confirm early fears as FIFA tourists encounter Vancouver’s unfiltered street chaos

Australian fan robbed of passport and laptop at downtown hotel; American visitors describe “World War Z” scenes of open drug use near BC Place — early confirmation of pre-tournament warnings about visible chaos and disorder.
Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Vancouver's Downtown EastsidePhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Vancouver
David Eby
Downtown Eastside
Niki Sharma
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FIFA World Cup 2026
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2026 World Cup
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news