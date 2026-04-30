BC

WATCH: ‘We’re not garbaging,’ say men dumping concrete before neighbours make them clean it up

Caught in the act on a Surrey farm road, the group was blocked in and forced to pick up every chunk under the watchful eyes of local residents.
Colebrook Park
Colebrook ParkPhoto: City of Surrey
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Surrey
Garbage
illegal dumping
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