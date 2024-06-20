WATCH: William Shatner demands open-net salmon farms f*ck off

Canadian actor William Shatner said throughout his life, he has been a kind, decent Canadian. When Shatner sees what open-net salmon farms are doing to the environment and wildlife, he said he “just can’t be Canadian about it any longer.” “So repeat after me,” said Shatner in a Thursday video. “F*ck off open-net pen salmon farms.”.He accused these salmon farms of messing up the wild salmon population. While these salmon farms exist, he called it “a sh*tstain on our nation.” Since other people were insulting them, he applauded them. “F*cking go Canada,” he said. British Columbia salmon farms were left off the hook in 2021 after a Federal Court judge suspended a ban on restocking a trio of fish farms on Discovery Islands. READ MORE: BC salmon farms get reprieve on stocking banFederal Court Justice Peter George Pamel said the ban would cause Mowi Canada West and Saltstream irreparable harm if they were unable to restock farms located at Doctor Bay, Phillips Arm, and Hardwicke Island. The suspension was in response to former fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan announcing in 2020 about 20 fish farms on northeastern Vancouver Island would be phased out in 2022 and no new fish could be transferred to them in the interim.