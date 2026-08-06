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WATCH: Woman nearly hits motorcyclists, rear-ends New Westminster police car before arrest

Footage captures near-miss with motorcyclists, rear-end collision with a marked police vehicle, and forceful arrest under the New Westminster to 22nd Street SkyTrain stations.
Video still of the maroon Hyundai SUV involved in the incident near the SkyTrain guideway between New Westminster and 22nd Street stations on Thursday.
Video still of the maroon Hyundai SUV involved in the incident near the SkyTrain guideway between New Westminster and 22nd Street stations on Thursday.@VanCityVice / X
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