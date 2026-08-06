WATCH: Woman nearly hits motorcyclists, rear-ends New Westminster police car before arrest

PENTICTON — A woman driving a Hyundai SUV in New Westminster can be seen nearly striking a group of motorcyclists before rear-ending a New Westminster Police vehicle and being arrested after allegedly refusing a breathalyzer test according to video circulating on social media Thursday..The footage, posted Thursday by the account @VanCityVice, appears to have been recorded from a motorcycle near the SkyTrain guideway in the area between New Westminster and 22 Street stations.In the clip, motorcyclists are shown riding under the elevated tracks as a dark maroon Hyundai Santa Fe-style SUV, with the licence plate visible in one frame, seen ahead. The SUV appears to erratically manoeuvre in such a way through the intersection that it prompts riders to take evasive action—with one rider yelling "wow, wow, wow, oh my f**king god" in reaction.Moments later, based on the location of the video, the same Hyundai is then shown stopped hard against the rear of a marked New Westminster Police Ford Explorer, appearing to have possibly rear-ended the police vehicle..The next clip from the same location and video shows the woman being forcefully placed into the rear of the same police vehicle. For a brief moment she appears to kick at the door from inside the back seat in an attempt to keep it from closing.The original post describes the driver as drunk, stating she “almost runs over motorcyclists, rear-ends a cop car, and refuses a breathalyzer and gets arrested in New Westminster, BC.”New Westminster Police Department had not issued a public statement on the incident as of Thursday afternoon.