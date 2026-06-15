WATCH: Woman saves goat in B.C. cougar attack

NEW WESTMINSTER — A British Columbia rancher rushed into action last week when a cougar seized one of her Nigerian dwarf goats by the neck, kicking the predator repeatedly and chasing it away to save the animal..The June 6 incident on Gina Moore’s farm was recorded on security cameras. The footage has since gone viral.Moore arrived to find the cougar gripping her goat Donnie. The animal could be heard screaming under the attack. Moore shouted at the big cat and delivered a strong kick to the cat’s ribs that forced it to release Donnie and flee. She continued chasing, and yelling at, the cougar even as it fled.The footage was shared widely and internationally, in addition to going viral on social media — appearing on feeds from CBS, ABC News and elsewhere.The Western Standard has since obtained an update from the farmer's Facebook page.Donnie survived the attack..In a social media update provided via Facebook, Moore said she has been treating his largest wound daily, along with smaller wounds on his face and jaw that are healing well. She expressed relief that his eyes, ears and throat were not seriously injured.“These are the physical wounds,” Moore wrote. “Mentally he’s coming around but still not his happy go lucky self. That will take a lot of time.”