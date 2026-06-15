WATCH: Woman saves goat in B.C. cougar attack

Donnie survived the cougar attack but suffered wounds that Moore has been treating daily. While his physical injuries are healing, she says his mental recovery will take more time.

Rancher Gina Moore rushes in and kicks a cougar to save Donnie, one of her Nigerian dwarf goats, from a neck attack. The incident was captured on farm security cameras, June 6, 2026. Courtesy: Gina Moore via Storyful