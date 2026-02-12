‘We are one big family’ — Tumbler Ridge vigil calls for love, unity, and hugs after mass shooting tragedy

TUMBLER RIDGE, BC - Tumbler Ridge residents gathered beneath the town's Christmas tree on Wednesday to honour the victims of Tuesday's shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and to plead for the community to come together in love. Speakers at the vigil called for individuals to hug their family, but not just their immediate family. They pleaded for residents to hug their Tumbler Ridge family."We are one big family," said Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka. The vigil, which had over 200 individuals in attendance, including BC Premier David Eby, Minister of Public Safety Nina Krieger, and Federal Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree, was meant to show the victims' families that the entire community stands with them throughout their grief. Fighting through tears, individuals in attendance held candles in honour of the victims and listened to speakers from the open microphone. Many of the calls from speakers at the vigil focused on unity and love, along with the repeated recitation of The Lord's Prayer..Individuals were specifically asked to pray for 12-year-old Maya, who is currently fighting for her life in the hospital."That moment for me is representative of the profound tragedy of a beautiful child who went to school, who was full of joy and love, who's clinging to life in a hospital right now, and the other children who have died," said Eby in a press conference on Wednesday night.Eby and the other public officials in attendance expressed condolences and messages of love to the individuals affected by the tragic events."For the parents, for the families, for the people of Tumbler Ridge, all of us here will make sure that the supports are here, knowing that they will never be adequate for what you are going through," Eby said."We will pray for you in whatever way we pray, and know that that is happening across Canada and around the world.".Krakowka took time during the press conference to express his appreciation for the support from the BC and federal governments in coming to Tumbler Ridge."I think that's important to the ministry and the Premier here, and the federal government here," Krakowka said. "And the reason I say that is we, our community, which is one big family, we're going to need support."Krakowka said that the first thing he requested from the provincial government, before they knew about any casualties, was for the province to send councillors to support the people of Tumbler Ridge.As of Wednesday, he said they had five councillors from Northern Health, along with additional councillors from the local school district, who were offering support to individuals in Tumbler Ridge."I think that you can't thank the Government enough on the quick action to get counsellors on the ground with working with their agencies," Krakowka said."It is so important when we see a tragedy like this with young lives lost. Families didn't have their children coming home last night. I think it was really, really important to see that. And I thank the government."Krakowka closed his remarks by asking individuals, including the media visiting Tumbler Ridge, to give struggling individuals a hug and offer support."I think it's so important that we learn that, you know, hugs help that grieving stage," Krakowka said.