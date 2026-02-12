BC

‘We are one big family’ — Tumbler Ridge vigil calls for love, unity, and hugs after mass shooting tragedy

Tumbler Ridge residents placing candles at a memorial for victims of Tuesday's shooting.
Tumbler Ridge residents placing candles at a memorial for victims of Tuesday's shooting. Image courtesy of Will Vasseur
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
BC premier David Eby
Gary Anandasangaree
Nina Krieger
Tumbler Ridge Shooting

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news