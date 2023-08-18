officials have confirmed some structural loss in BC

An overnight news release from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre says officials have confirmed some structural loss and a full assessment of the affected areas will be conducted in the morning.

 Melanie Ridson

First Yellowknife, NWT, now Kelowna, BC.

The City of Kelowna declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing evacuations as spot fires ignite.

Fires burn in BC

