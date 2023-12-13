Wet'suwet'en group says it supports Palestine

Gidimt’en Checkpoint has admitted it stands in solidarity with Palestine. “We demand justice for the genocide of ALL people and remember the genocide against our own people,” tweeted Gidimt’en Checkpoint. “History is repeating itself and it’s up to the people of the world, From Wedzin Kwah to the sea.”.Gidimt’en Checkpoint gained attention in 2020 as part of a series of civil disobedience protests held in Canada over construction of the Coastal GasLink (CGL) Pipeline through the Wet’suwet’en First Nation. Other concerns the protesters raised were indigenous land rights, police actions, land conservation and the environmental impact of energy projects.Starting in 2010, the Wetʼsuwetʼen hereditary chiefs and their supporters made their opposition to the CGL Pipeline known and set up a camp in the path of the Enbridge Northern Gateway Pipelines, which was similar to what would later be proposed for it. Northern Gateway was rejected in 2016, but the CGL project moved through planning, indigenous consultations, environmental reviews and governmental reviews before being approved in 2015.Former Canadian energy project developer John Dunn called the group's support of Palestine “the kind of foreign-funded 'intersectionality' that I encountered in my pipeline travels.”“While these people garner little support in their own communities, they have no shortage of support amongst Canada's pathetically ignorant (if not batshit-crazy) far left,” said Dunn. .Blueprint for Canada said the irony is if Hamas could do so, it “would forcibly and violently eradicate all traces of traditional indigenous cultures worldwide in favour of Islamic religious doctrines and Sharia law.” “Blame our public education system for this kind of ignorance,” said Blueprint for Canada..MPs demanded an explanation from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh in October after he said the Israel Defence Forces were sowing the seeds of genocide in Gaza.READ MORE: Singh claims Israel sowing ‘seeds of genocide’ in GazaSome MPs, including Jews, admitted they were alarmed by what Singh said.“Resist the call for revenge,” said Singh.