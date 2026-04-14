What happens if BC NDP Premier David Eby resigns?

NEW WESTMINSTER — Rumours are circulating in British Columbia political circles that Premier David Eby could resign ahead of the next provincial election, fuelled by ongoing caucus divisions over amendments to the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.
Recent legislative manoeuvres around DRIPA — aimed at addressing court rulings on Indigenous title and resource development — have reportedly created friction within the New Democratic Party caucus.
While Eby has insisted the government is not seeking a snap election in 2026 and is financially prepared if one is forced, whispers of a leadership transition persist.
If Eby does step aside, several names are already being discussed as potential replacements.
Ravi Kahlon, the minister of jobs and economic growth, tops many lists. The Delta North MLA and former Olympian was a key organizer of Eby’s 2022 leadership bid. His focus on economic issues and broad personal appeal could help the NDP blunt the challenge from the BC Conservatives.
Attorney General and Deputy Premier Niki Sharma is another prominent name. Seen by some as Eby’s key ‘fixer,’ Sharma has managed some of the government’s toughest files and is seen as a competent, steady presence who could reassure both caucus and the public during turbulent times.
Veteran MLA Mike Farnworth, currently minister of transportation and transit and government house leader, offers experience and institutional knowledge. Farnworth has held several senior cabinet positions and is viewed as a stabilizing force with strong support among long-serving MLAs.
Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma is considered a rising star. Known for strong communication skills, Ma has overseen major provincial projects and could appeal to voters looking for fresh energy within the party.
An intriguing but plausible outsider is Josie Osborne, the minister of health and MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim.
The soft spoken former mayor of Tofino brings a pragmatic small-community perspective and has previously handled energy, mines and resource stewardship portfolios. Her Vancouver Island roots could help consolidate support in a region critical to the NDP.
Should a leadership race occur, the mechanics are relatively straightforward under BC NDP rules.
The council would select an interim leader after consulting caucus. A full contest would then be held using a one-member-one-vote preferential ballot system. Only members in good standing for at least 90 days prior to the vote would be eligible.
The party’s provincial executive sets nomination requirements, which have historically included an entry fee and signatures from riding associations.
The entire process could take three to six months, depending on timing.
Eby became leader by acclamation in late 2022 following John Horgan’s resignation and led the NDP to a slim majority government in the 2024 election. His administration has faced mounting challenges, including soaring deficits and a DRIPA file that has become so politically fraught it has put his political future in jeopardy.