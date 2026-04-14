What happens if BC NDP Premier David Eby resigns?

NEW WESTMINSTER — Rumours are circulating in British Columbia political circles that Premier David Eby could resign ahead of the next provincial election, fuelled by ongoing caucus divisions over amendments to the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Recent legislative manoeuvres around DRIPA — aimed at addressing court rulings on Indigenous title and resource development — have reportedly created friction within the New Democratic Party caucus.

While Eby has insisted the government is not seeking a snap election in 2026 and is financially prepared if one is forced, whispers of a leadership transition persist.