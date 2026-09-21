BC

What happens next after Findlay quits as Conservative leader

The board can name an interim Leader this week but that person cannot run for the official job under the party's existing rules. Members still have to elect someone else as the official Leader within the next 12 months.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay (centre right) celebrates with supporters after winning the BC Conservative Party leadership.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay (centre right) celebrates with supporters after winning the BC Conservative Party leadership.Jarryd Jäger on X (@JarrydJaeger)
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Byelection
Peter Milobar
Heather Maahs
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Lorne Doerkson
Trevor Halford
Scott McInnis
Abbotsford-Mission
Brent Chapman
Brennan Day
CentreBC
Claire Rattée
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