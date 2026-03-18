What is CentreBC? And what is happening to it?

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's political scene is crowded with the governing NDP, the opposition Conservative Party of BC, the Greens, and OneBC. Enter CentreBC — a centrist provincial party launched in early 2025 as a pragmatic alternative for voters weary of polarization, and now in the process of seeking a new leader.On Monday, CentreBC leader Kirkpatrick announced via an X thread that she will no longer continue as the party's leader..In her Monday X thread, Kirkpatrick cited her original one-year commitment to launch and build the foundation, plus health considerations as reasons for stepping down.She also described the past year as successful in establishing governance and credibility..Kirkpatrick said on Monday, “as we move into the next phase, it will be time for a new, energized leader to step forward and take CentreBC to the next level. I am excited to see who that will be” — while neglecting to name who any of the candidates might be.Registered with Elections BC in spring 2025, CentreBC positioned itself as "compassionate and fiscally responsible," focused on evidence-based policy, fiscal restraint paired with strong public services, and long-term infrastructure investment..Because the party was formed post-election, it has yet to obtain a seat in BC’s Legislative Assembly.Kirkpatrick, in launch statements, including a press conference outside the Legislature, described it as a response to polarization: a place for voters to land of "stuck between an ineffective, out-of-touch NDP government and the BC Conservatives, who are obsessed with importing Republican-style culture war issues." No formal nominations, candidates, or shortlists have surfaced in media reports or in any statements posted to the party's website.The site still lists Kirkpatrick as leader, with no updates on the transition or AGM specifics beyond her announcement.