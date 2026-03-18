BC

What is CentreBC? And what is happening to it?

One year after party launch, the CentreBC party, presenting itself as a "centrist and pragmatic alternative" to the BC NDP and Conservative Party of BC, is looking for a new leader.
Karin Kirkpatrick
Karin KirkpatrickScreenshot: YouTube
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Karin Kirkpatrick
CentreBC

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