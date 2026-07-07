BC

What we know (and don't know) about the deadly charter boat sinking near Richmond

Six people, including the 23-year-old captain, are presumed drowned after a 30-foot Kingfisher charter boat capsized in deep water near Roberts Bank on June 28. Four survivors were pulled from the frigid Strait of Georgia as questions mount about vessel maintenance and safety standards for small commercial operators.
A Kingfisher aluminum fishing boat similar to the 30-foot charter vessel that sank off Richmond, B.C. on June 28, 2026. (Screenshot from promotional video of a comparable model)
A Kingfisher aluminum fishing boat similar to the 30-foot charter vessel that sank off Richmond, B.C. on June 28, 2026. (Screenshot from promotional video of a comparable model)KingFisher Boats via YouTube (uploaded Nov. 14, 2012): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nngC6E2HCA
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Fishing
Richmond
Drowning
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news