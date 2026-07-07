What we know (and don't know) about the deadly charter boat sinking near Richmond

VANCOUVER — Six people, including the young captain, are presumed drowned after a charter fishing boat capsized and sank in the Strait of Georgia near Richmond on June 28. Four others were rescued from the cold water. The incident has prompted an active investigation by police and federal safety officials, with recovery efforts continuing in deep water as of July 7.Here is a breakdown of what is known about the tragedy, based on statements from Richmond RCMP, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, family members, and other reporting..The 30-foot aluminum Kingfisher charter vessel departed Steveston Harbour's Imperial Landing Docks in Richmond on the morning of June 28. Around 11:45 a.m., it began taking on water near Roberts Bank, roughly 10 nautical miles southwest of Vancouver International Airport. The boat capsized and sank quickly in 150- to 180-metre-deep water.Survivor accounts indicated two large waves struck the vessel, with water flooding in through a side door. A mayday call was issued before the boat went down bow-first. Seas at the time featured 2- to 2.5-metre swells, described as "tricky" by the boat's former owner.The boat, previously known as Big Coast, was used for several years on a fishing television program before being sold more than four years ago through a dealer.Transport Canada records link it to owners Lihe Yin and Shengnan Song.It was operated by Top Vancouver Fishing Charter Inc. (also known as Top Fishing or Hai Shang Hai Diao in Chinese), which targets the Chinese-speaking recreational fishing market. The company advertises private charters from Steveston, including prawn and crab trapping followed by halibut and salmon fishing. Its fleet includes the Kingfisher and a 37-foot Axopar. Private charters on the Kingfisher were listed at $1,700 per day.The vessel had been impounded by Transport Canada in 2025 for illegal fishing in a protected area off Pender Island. Its automatic identification system still used the old name, causing some confusion..Ten people were on board: two crew and eight passengers, all of Chinese descent. Captain Chen Ming, 23, of Richmond, who immigrated from China about two years ago, is among the missing and presumed drowned.His mother, Ashley Lin, described him as a responsible, selfless family pillar who supported her after her divorce. His girlfriend, Hailey Lee, was aboard the boat two days earlier, on June 26, when waves forced the broken side door open and water flooded in. Those on board pumped it out at the time.Lin has demanded answers from the company, saying she received limited responses beyond statements that police were investigating. She called for greater awareness and accountability among B.C. charter operators to prevent future tragedies.The other five missing individuals — four men and one woman — have not been publicly named. No life jackets were worn by the survivors, according to rescuers..A nearby sailboat, Malaika, crewed by experienced sailors Brian Angus and Dorothy Stauffer, spotted people in the water. They trailed their dinghy as a makeshift life raft and rescued three survivors in about 18 minutes amid rough conditions. The fourth was rescued by official responders.The Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft Siyay assisted, lifting survivors aboard. The rescued individuals suffered hypothermia with some initially in critical condition.A large search involving RCMP marine units, the Canadian Coast Guard, BC Ferries vessels, a Hullo ferry, aircraft, and private boats ran late into the night of June 28. It shifted to a recovery operation as hopes faded for the missing.The Richmond RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and West Coast Marine Services are using sonar in deep water. Recovery could take additional days even after the vessel is located. The TSB is interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence as part of its marine investigation. Richmond RCMP's Serious Crimes Unit is also involved.No cause has been determined. The company has been largely unresponsive to media and family inquiries beyond referring questions to police.