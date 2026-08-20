BC

Where in the world is BC Premier David Eby?

Opposition figures and commentators say the premier skipped a first ministers trade briefing while the Okanagan still battles wildfire. His local NDP MLA says he is on the ground with evacuees.
Premier David Eby and the Bald Range wildfire burning near Summerland on Aug. 8, 2026, after the District of Summerland declared a state of local emergency and ordered the evacuation of the entire community.
Premier David Eby and the Bald Range wildfire burning near Summerland on Aug. 8, 2026, after the District of Summerland declared a state of local emergency and ordered the evacuation of the entire community. Composite image / Western Standard
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Bcpoli
David Eby
John Rustad
Canada-US Relations
Liqour
Bald Range fire
Dimitris Soudas
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news