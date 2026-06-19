BC

While city hall obsessed over ICE, Qatari troops were at BC Place for Canada’s 6-0 win

Vancouver councillors pushed to keep U.S. immigration agents out of the World Cup. On Thursday night, it was officers from Qatar’s elite Lekhwiya force who were visible around the stadium after a chaotic match that included a broken leg and post-match fighting.
Qatari security forces troop around BC Place following Canada's 6-0 victory on June 18, 2026.
Qatari security forces troop around BC Place following Canada's 6-0 victory on June 18, 2026.Bob Mackin / The Breaker (YouTube)
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