VANCOUVER — Canada’s first-ever FIFA World Cup win — a 6-0 thrashing of Qatar at BC Place on Thursday night — unfolded under the watch of approximately 70 officers from Qatar’s elite Lekhwiya Internal Security Force, a deployment that has drawn far less scrutiny and media examination than the potential role of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the same tournament..As reported by Bob Mackin of The Breaker, the Qatari security presence in Vancouver was substantial and visible. The Lekhwiya officers — part of Qatar’s Ministry of Interior and the same unit central to security at the 2022 World Cup — arrived with four camouflaged SUVs and four light armoured vehicles. .Canadian officials have been explicit insofar as saying that the officers are barred from carrying firearms and have no authority to enforce Canadian law. All activities are described as “limited and carefully managed” to respect Canadian sovereignty.By contrast, the involvement of ICE agents in World Cup security has triggered widespread alarm from politicians in Canada.In February, Vancouver city councillors Pete Fry and Sean Orr introduced a motion calling on the city to formally oppose ICE agents performing security duties in Vancouver during the World Cup. .Canada claimed its first-ever FIFA World Cup victory Thursday night with a resounding 6-0 demolition of Qatar at BC Place, but the historic result was overshadowed by a bruising, ill-tempered contest that boiled over into an ugly post-match confrontation between the two teams..As the final whistle sounded and the two teams were still being separated amid the lingering acrimony on the pitch, members of Qatar’s Lekhwiya security force were visible moving in formation around BC Place — a composed, organized presence at the chaotic conclusion of Canada’s landmark night on home soil.