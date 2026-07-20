BC

Who is Mike Bernier, the new leader of CentreBC?

And, perhaps just as importantly, what is CentreBC?
Mike Bernier has been appointed leader of the centrist CentreBC party.
Mike Bernier has been appointed leader of the centrist CentreBC party.CentreBC
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