BC

Who was behind the attempt to disqualify Findlay’s leadership campaign?

As ballots opened in the BC Conservative Party’s 2026 leadership race, a mid-week flurry of unproven allegations nearly derailed Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s campaign — sparking an emergency LEOC review and a Clue-style whodunit laced with anonymous tips, mystery “Alberta separatists” and whispers of collusion between rival camps.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Kerry-Lynne Findlay Screenshot: YouTube
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Bc
Bcpoli
Rob Shaw
Leoc
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Jas Johal
Alberta Republican Party
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
Iain Black
Apollo Chung
Chris Dyson
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