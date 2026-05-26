BC BC

Who was behind the attempt to disqualify Findlay’s leadership campaign?

As ballots opened in the BC Conservative Party’s 2026 leadership race, a mid-week flurry of unproven allegations nearly derailed Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s campaign — sparking an emergency LEOC review and a Clue-style whodunit laced with anonymous tips, mystery “Alberta separatists” and whispers of collusion between rival camps.