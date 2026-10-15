Who won Wednesday’s BC leaders' debate?

Indigenous relations

The conversation turned to the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Months earlier, after the December 2025 BC Court of Appeal decision in the Gitxaała mineral-tenure case, Eby had said the ruling put the courts “in the driver’s seat” and that the government would review it and, if necessary, amend DRIPA to clarify its original intent.

He spent the summer in consultations with First Nations on possible amendments. On stage Wednesday he shifted to defending the legislation. He acknowledged “a couple of challenging court decisions” and said the government is appealing them to protect private property rights and keep major projects out of the courts. He also said the law has enabled partnerships that moved projects forward, including LNG Canada Phase 2.

Doerkson was direct. A Conservative government would repeal DRIPA. “Court cases are rampant,” he said, and the Act “has to be repealed.” He added: “There has to be a better path forward, and that is to respect relations and certain partnerships with First Nations in this province. And I’m absolutely committed to that.” He argued the relationships are not strong under the current law.

Lowan pushed back hard. She said DRIPA “has no bearing on private property” and “sets out the rules for governments to do their homework, and bring up our legislation.” She accused the Conservatives of “misinformation and blatant fear-mongering” and said both major parties were sowing uncertainty or engaging in a “bad faith argument.” A Green government, she said, would follow the advice of First Nations leaders who have been unequivocal that the province must implement the legislation. When Doerkson described the province as “at odds” because of DRIPA, she called the conclusion “ridiculous.”

Eby accused Doerkson of wanting to “go to war with First Nations,” a prospect he rejected because “we can’t afford that.” Doerkson rejected the framing. The exchange grew heated; Eby later accused Conservatives of residential-school denialism, which Doerkson called “offensive.”