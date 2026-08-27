Wildfire north of Castlegar, B.C. grows to 116 hectares

A wildfire that has been raging north of Castlegar, B.C., has continued to grow and is now mapped at covering an area of around 116 hectares.It was initially reported as covering 300 hectares, but this estimation was later changed after crews got a better understanding of the full scope of the fire.The blaze began on Tuesday in the area of Ezra Creek and was able to grow rapidly throughout Wednesday afternoon.Rappel crews and helicopters were removed from the area on Wednesday to allow for water bombers' access to the area in an attempt to douse the fire."Two air tankers supported suppression through the afternoon and evening, using both retardant and water to slow fire growth and reduce fire intensity," a statement from the B.C. Wildfire Service reads.The statement also adds that the fire will likely appear worse at night but clarifies that local residents should know this does not necessarily mean the fire is growing.."As daylight fades, the wildfire is likely to become more visible from surrounding areas. Flames and glowing areas can appear more dramatic after dark, particularly as the fire moves through pockets of unburned fuel," the statement reads."This is expected and does not necessarily indicate an increase in fire behaviour.”According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire is still classified as "out of control."The fire was likely caused by a lightning strike, which ignited the forest after a consistent period of hot temperatures and low humidity.Thankfully, the fire remains well away from any local infrastructure, and no buildings have been harmed as of yet as a result of the fire.The B.C. Wildfire Service notes that "this fire still remains no threat to life or property at this time" but does state that they will notify local residents if this situation changes.