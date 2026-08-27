BC

Wildfire north of Castlegar, B.C. grows to 116 hectares

B.C. Wildfire Service says that fire 'no threat to life or property at this time' but still warns residents to remain vigilant
Wildfire raging north of Castlegar B.C.
Wildfire raging north of Castlegar B.C.BC Wildfire Service
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Bc Wildfire Service
Castlegar
Bc Wildfires
Canada wildfires
Southern BC
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