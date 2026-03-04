With Eby “in the dark,” here is what the Musqueam deal really means for your home

VANCOUVER — The 31-page “Rights Recognition Agreement,” signed February 20 between the Musqueam Indian Band and the Government of Canada, formally acknowledges the First Nation’s unextinguished Aboriginal rights and title across a territory that blankets much of Metro Vancouver. Yet it creates no new land transfers, no financial settlement and no treaty. According to both Ottawa and Musqueam, it will have zero impact on private property or fee-simple titles — for now, anyway.In the legislature on Tuesday, Eby dismissed the Conservative Party of BC’s “rhetoric” around the agreement as “nonsense,” accusing the opposition of fear-mongering over a potential “land grab” and suggesting individuals “no longer owned their homes.”.Such concerns may be understandable given the implications of the Cowichan Tribes v. Canada decision from the B.C. Supreme Court on August 7, 2025.That ruling has left at least 150 homeowners in limbo, with their properties facing financing risks, plummeting values and profound legal uncertainty as the case slowly winds its way through a protracted appeals process.Details of the February 20, 2026 deal between Ottawa and Musqueam, meanwhile, remained largely opaque until just recently, when the federal government released the document in response to multiple media requests.Because the BC NDP government was absent from the table and remains in the dark “at the political level,” as Eby put it, the opposition, the public and the media now bear the burden of scrutiny.Here is exactly what the certified agreement says, and, perhaps just as importantly, what it does not say.The operative sections (“Parts 1 through 7”) are narrow and procedural. They state that Musqueam “has Rights and Title” within the Musqueam Territory, as defined by the band’s own 1976 boundary description, and affirm that these rights are already protected under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982.The deal commits both parties to “incremental implementation” through "future side agreements," in an apparent attempt to avoid litigation similar to the Cowichan case.Crucially, the document contains no surrender, modification or extinguishment of Musqueam rights. Nor does it create Aboriginal title where none existed before; it simply declares what Musqueam has long asserted and what courts have already recognized exists until proven otherwise.The only concrete outcomes to date are two companion agreements on fisheries collaboration and marine emergency response, which are both areas of federal jurisdiction.In effect, private property is never addressed in the agreement itself. Yet it commits both parties to future “side agreements” that could impact homeowners the same way the Cowichan case has. Ultimately, those side agreements — not the February 20 agreement — will decide whether this framework protects homeowners and private property rights or simply delays the inevitable.