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With Eby’s polling numbers limp, NDP attack lines jump from blackface to separatism to Wainwright

As final voting day approaches, NDP figures circulated Heather Maahs’ 2021 blog defending a school fundraiser as supporting blackface. Hours later, Eby named her and Doerkson’s constituency president in separatist groups, then faced criticism for referencing the CFB Wainwright deaths in the same remarks.