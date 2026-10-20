BC

With Eby’s polling numbers limp, NDP attack lines jump from blackface to separatism to Wainwright

As final voting day approaches, NDP figures circulated Heather Maahs’ 2021 blog defending a school fundraiser as supporting blackface. Hours later, Eby named her and Doerkson’s constituency president in separatist groups, then faced criticism for referencing the CFB Wainwright deaths in the same remarks.
David Eby in Vancouver
David Eby in VancouverPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Angus Reid
David Eby
Leger
Ipsos
Alberta Independence
Heather Maahs
Liaison Strategies
Research Co.
CFB Wainwright
BC Election 2026
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Western Standard
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