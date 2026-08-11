Woman, 33, released after Salmon Arm arson arrest

PENTICTON — The RCMP have identified the suspect in a deliberately set bush fire that threatened a business in Salmon Arm as a 33-year-old woman, the force told the Western Standard Tuesday morning. She has been released with conditions after no charges were laid.The fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. on August 8 on the 300-block of the Trans Canada Hwy. Officers arrived to find brush fully engulfed and threatening a nearby business. Police and members of the public worked together to contain the flames until they were extinguished. Damage was limited to bushes and trees, and no one was injured.Salmon Arm RCMP determined the fire had been intentionally set. Investigators identified the woman early in the investigation, though initial efforts to locate her were unsuccessful. She was arrested without incident the following day.In a statement to the Western Standard, RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, senior media relations officer for BC RCMP, said charges are pending the completion of further investigative steps and charge assessment by the BC Prosecution Service..Because no charges have been laid, the woman could not be held in custody.She was released subject to several conditions, however, including a ban from attending the area where the fire occurred and a prohibition on possessing any incendiary devices.The case comes one day after a Kelowna man was sentenced for a similar offence. On Monday, Robert Teal, 49, received a 21-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to arson and assault for setting multiple fires on Knox Mountain in October 2025. Judge Andrew Tam imposed 18 months for the arson and three months consecutive for assault, plus three years of probation that similarly includes a ban on possessing incendiary devices.