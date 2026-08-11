BC

Woman, 33, released after Salmon Arm arson arrest

In a response to questions from the Western Standard, RCMP identified the suspect in a deliberately set Salmon Arm bush fire as a 33-year-old woman who has been released with conditions after no charges were laid.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/salmonarmbc/posts/26876533125355655/
A person runs toward a deliberately set brush fire that threatened a business on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm on the evening of August 8, 2026.Photo from Salmon Arm BC Facebook group
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Western Standard
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