Forest

Government plans to plant 2 billion trees by 2030.

 Courtesy Wikicommons

It’s a hidden pollution problem that’s also one of the most common on Earth.

Microplastics have been found in more than 99% of tap water samples in Canada, the US and Europe — along with every single water body from the Antarctic to the North Pole. And 10 billion tonnes of it will have accumulated in the environment by 2025.

UBC researcher

Dr. Orlando Rojas, chief UBC researcher.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

I'm glad a Canadian is contributing something positive for cleaning up our world, but I'm suspicious of how effective it will be. Not enough government and multinational businesses can make billions on such a simple solution, lol.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.