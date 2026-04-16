BC

Yaniv claims 'MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+' identity in latest BC Human Rights complaint

Trans-identifying activist Jessica Yaniv has filed a human rights complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal that explicitly claims membership in the 'MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+' community while alleging discrimination through “existential denialism.” The filing centres on his assertion of belonging to the expanded acronym and is believed to be the first time a non-indigenous litigant has attempted to claim protected status under the combined banner.
Jessica Yaniv
Jessica YanivImage courtesy of Twitter
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Jessica Yaniv
Leah Gazan
MMIWG
NDP convention 2026
MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+

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