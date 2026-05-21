BC

'Your home. Your property.': Poilievre presses Carney Liberals on Cowichan fallout

Speaking in North Vancouver, Poilievre accused the Liberals of threatening homeowners by abandoning extinguishment arguments and signing deals that undermine private property. The opposition motion heads to a vote Monday.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference in North Vancouver on Thursday, May 21, 2026, calling on the federal government to strengthen protections for private property rights.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference in North Vancouver on Thursday, May 21, 2026, calling on the federal government to strengthen protections for private property rights.CPAC
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Bc
Bcpoli
Rebecca Alty
Pierre Poilevre
Private Property
Musqueam
Cowichan
Cowichan decision
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