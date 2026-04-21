BC

Yuri Fulmer–OneBC pact raises questions about BC Conservative party rules

Fulmer describes it as “purely a math thing” intended to stop vote-splitting on the right that has helped the NDP win in past elections.
Leadership candidate Yuri Fulmer says deal with Dallas Brodie will build ‘unbreakable firewall’ against NDP re-election
Leadership candidate Yuri Fulmer says deal with Dallas Brodie will build ‘unbreakable firewall’ against NDP re-electionPhoto Credit: Yuri Fulmer X account
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Bc Conservative Leader
Elenore Sturko
Peter Milobar
Leoc
Jordan Kealy
Dallas Brodie
Tara Armstrong
OneBC
Yuri Fulmer
BC Conservative leadership race
Amelia Boultbee

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