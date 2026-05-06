BC

ZOLTAN: Legislating freedom requires you to know what it is

Nothing screams 'freedom' quite like 'involuntary care.'
Downtown Eastside Vancouver
Downtown Eastside VancouverPhoto Credit: CBC News
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