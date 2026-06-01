ZOLTAN: Western Standard story on English proficiency decried as ‘vile’ and ‘racist’

This is the same crowd that now insists noticing "painful" English in federal politics is bigoted.

In Canada, French gets treated as sacred, especially in federal institutions and Quebec-focused roles.

English competence in overwhelmingly English-majority Western Canada?

That’s apparently flexible for us out West — for reasons that are not only never coherently explained, but for which questioning it is treated as offensive.

Our original article wasn't about mocking ethnicity.

It included native English speakers with folksy or muddled styles — Jean Chrétien didn't exactly speak the Queen's English and Stéphane Dion could not understand full sentences based on his infamous CTV interview — and French-accented politicians for balance.

The metric was simple: How difficult is it for average English-speaking Canadians to understand what these public figures are saying?