ZOLTAN: Who needs enemies with friends like this?

“This is the kind of dirty politics that goes on that turns voters off,” Rustad continued during his Tuesday radio appearance.

The timing couldn’t have been much worse either. The Conservatives came within a handful of seats — with at least one riding decided by as little as 22 votes — of forming government. Rustad believes this sabotage may have suppressed conservative turnout and cost them victory.

Here’s where it all gets a bit galling.

Several of the people tied to that old BC United operation are now major players in the BC Conservative leadership race, set to wrap-up on May 30.

Caroline Elliott, former BC United vice-president and Kevin Falcon’s sister-in-law, is a front-runner. Peter Milobar’s former campaign manager, Mark Werner, has been linked to the effort and recently stepped aside. And Kevin Falcon himself has been actively campaigning for Elliott behind the scenes according to Rustad, who said as much during his radio appearance on Tuesday.

Elliott, Falcon, Milobar, and Werner, have all denied any involvement in the Fire Rustad website and campaign.