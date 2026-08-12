BC

ZOLTAN: Why are we importing firefighters amidst double-digit youth unemployment?

British Columbia gratefully accepts Mexican firefighters, but the province's repeated scramble for outside help is nothing to celebrate.
Still frame of video showing David Eby greeting Mexican firefighters at the airport in summer 2026.
Still frame of video showing David Eby greeting Mexican firefighters at the airport in summer 2026.David Eby / X
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