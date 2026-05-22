ZOLTAN: Why is the BC legislature debating a foreign genocide?

NEW WESTMINSTER — Forty-one years after mobs hunted Sikhs through the streets of India, British Columbia’s (BC) legislature is preparing to debate whether those killings constituted a genocide — not because it happened here, but because enough voters in Surrey want it acknowledged on the official record.Introduced by Surrey North MLA Mandeep Dhaliwal of the BC Conservatives, the motion calls for formal acknowledgment of state-sponsored violence and ‘genocide’ against Sikhs following Operation Blue Star and the anti-Sikh riots after Indira Gandhi's assassination.The term "genocide" has a strict legal definition under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, which defines the term as acts committed with the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.In BC and Canada, it became highly contentious in recent years largely because of debates over Indian Residential Schools. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission described the system as "cultural genocide" — focused on assimilation and destruction of language, culture, and identity — while some activists, politicians, and scholars apply the full term “genocide.”The events of 1984 were undoubtedly horrific and, depending on what definition one holds to be true and accurate, may in fact constitute a “genocide.”.In the aftermath of Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards, organized mobs, often with political complicity, killed thousands of Sikhs in Delhi and elsewhere, destroyed homes and businesses, and left deep and lasting scars. Estimates of deaths in the riots alone range from the Indian government's lower figures to several thousand or more by other accounts. The trauma for survivors and families is real.Yet these were events in India, driven by Indian political dynamics, involving Indian security forces and Indian citizens.Labelling them a "genocide" in Victoria does little for historical truth or justice in Punjab. It does, however, serve domestic electoral purposes in ridings like Surrey North, where the Sikh community forms a substantial and influential part of the population.This pattern echoes broader concerns about diaspora influence on Canadian politics. Tensions between India and segments of the Canadian Sikh community, exemplified by accusations of foreign interference, Khalistan advocacy, diplomatic spats, and the ongoing extortion crisis, have already strained relations with a major democracy and trading partner.These issues, especially the extortion crisis, deserve attention in the BC legislature as they represent genuine threats to public safety and order in the province..However, it's difficult to see how bringing the 1984 pogrom issue into the BC Legislative Assembly would fix much of anything.Instead, it risks entrenching division at home and complicating Canada's international posture. Other communities could, and sometimes do, demand similar recognition for their ancestral grievances. Where does it end?Recognition and education about historical atrocities belong in schools, museums, and community halls.BC's elected officials, meanwhile, should remember that their primary duty is to residents of this province — all of them.The motion's language speaks of "confronting hatred ... wherever it occurs." Fair enough in principle. Start closer to home.