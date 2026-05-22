BC

ZOLTAN: Why is the BC legislature debating a foreign genocide?

While British Columbians struggle with housing, healthcare, and fentanyl deaths, the legislature debates an overseas tragedy that occurred more than forty years ago.
Mandeep Dhaliwal, MLA for Surrey North, introduces a motion in the British Columbia Legislature calling for recognition of the 1984 Sikh Genocide.
Mandeep Dhaliwal, MLA for Surrey North, introduces a motion in the British Columbia Legislature calling for recognition of the 1984 Sikh Genocide.Image: BC Legislative Assembly
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Bc
Bcpoli
Khalistan
Opinion
1984
Sikh
Opinion Column
2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission
Mandeep Dhaliwal
Sikh genocide
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