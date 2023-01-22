Pump jack

Last year, 2022, will be the year we look back on as when we globally started moving away from the outdated idea of transition to a future of energy transformation.

Imagine if instead of banning fossil fuels, an idea from the end of the last century, we rather transformed our existing energy systems to provide low emissions energy. We would keep the miraculous benefits of fossil fuels and use technology to reduce or even eliminate many of the negative impacts. Emerging carbon technologies are making this possible and there are billions of dollars in new projects being proposed just in Alberta.

