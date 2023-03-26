COVID 19 April 12 2022

 By Christopher Oldcorn

A COVID-19 loan program meant to help businesses through the pandemic paid over $2 billion to ineligible firms, according to new data. The data does not include the borrowers rejected because of suspicion of fraud.

Improper payments were disclosed in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons at the request of Conservative MP Brad Vis (Mission-Matsqui, BC), who asked “What is the dollar amount of Canada Emergency Business Account funds that were initially provided to businesses that were later deemed ineligible?”

