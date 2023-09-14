A group of Hollywood A-listers is teaming up with Canadian filmmakers to ban the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) from its sponsorship with the Toronto International Film Fest (TIFF).
The reason? Fossil fuels.
Earlier this year a coalition of environmental groups accused RBC of being the world’s biggest financier of oil and gas. Collectively, the Big Five banks, led by RBC, doled out US$140 billion for petroleum projects at home and abroad.
Now a cabal of actors including Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams and Joaquin Phoenix, have started a campaign called RBC Offscreen alongside Toronto-based filmmakers and producers including Avi Lewis, Elza Kephart and Jose Luis Gutierrez.
In an online letter to TIFF president Cameron Bailey, the group accuses the bank of being “a world-leading enabler of fossil fuel extraction” in addition to being “dismissive” to indigenous peoples’ human rights.
“If we are to play a meaningful role in countering the climate crisis and stand in solidarity with indigenous Peoples, we cannot be blind to our industry’s role in shaping culture. We cannot implicitly endorse RBC by allowing it to be the leading partner of Canadian film,” wrote Bailey.
“So long as RBC remains a funder of fossil fuels and a steady trickle of disenfranchised communities fight to hold RBC accountable for its financing of projects on their land and communities, our choice is solidarity. We have come to the irrefutable conclusion: RBC is not a suitable TIFF sponsor.”
The online letter is signed by more than 200 'creatives' — directors, producers, technicians and Hollywood actors.
In 2022, RBC was the target of a petition led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Scarlett Johanssen criticizing it for financing the Coastal Gas Link pipeline in BC. That petition was also signed by Jane Fonda and Robert Downey Jr.
In response, RBC said in a statement that although more action is needed to combat climate change, it “welcomes the chance to discuss the issues” with native groups and the broader film community.
“When it comes to climate change, we strongly believe that more action and at a faster pace is needed to address it. We are actively engaging with our clients and partners to identify opportunities to do more in delivering on shared objectives,” said RBC.
On its website, RBC touts its 16th year as a major sponsor of the festival and this year is sponsoring the LA Times studio for celebrity interviews at RBC House, along with a festival party for the Black Academy.
Other major TIFF sponsors include Italian jewelry giant Bulgari and Visa. In August, lead sponsor Bell Canada pulled its affiliation with the festival as lead sponsor after 28 years for undisclosed reasons.
That doesn’t seem to faze RBC Offscreen.
“With 110+ corporate sponsors and $45 million in revenue, TIFF is well positioned to find less harmful sponsors,” it said.
But it says it would change its mind “if RBC were to draft and implement robust policies that ensure its funding goes towards projects that uphold, affirm and respect indigenous rights and decisive climate action proven to decrease emissions and support communities.”
“But since every indication has been that the bank is determined to do precisely the opposite, we believe it is time to get RBC off screen.”
(4) comments
They are referred to as "creatives" and that they are, supporting the fiction of man made climate change.
Geez, Ironman, the Hulk, and the Black Widow need to stick to their Avenger scripts!
Just because you own big things doesnt make you a wit smarter when it comes to energy poverty and good governance. Go back to a school that challenges your ideas and enjoys debate. Then get a real job.
Really a bunch of actors...Leo who owns a yaht and private jet telling a Canadian bank what to do, really Jane, Leo, and the rest of them shut up you hypocrites, how are you getting to your next movie scene? By sail boat...I hardly think so. Stick to acting you useless POS.
