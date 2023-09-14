Joaquin Phoenix

A group of film “creatives” led by Hollywood A-list actors, including Joaquin Phoenix, wants to cut RBC from its Toronto Film Fest sponsorship.

A group of Hollywood A-listers is teaming up with Canadian filmmakers to ban the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) from its sponsorship with the Toronto International Film Fest (TIFF).

The reason? Fossil fuels.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

seekingtruth
seekingtruth

They are referred to as "creatives" and that they are, supporting the fiction of man made climate change.

YYC 007
YYC 007

Geez, Ironman, the Hulk, and the Black Widow need to stick to their Avenger scripts!

D&J
D&J

Just because you own big things doesnt make you a wit smarter when it comes to energy poverty and good governance. Go back to a school that challenges your ideas and enjoys debate. Then get a real job.

kerkeo
kerkeo

Really a bunch of actors...Leo who owns a yaht and private jet telling a Canadian bank what to do, really Jane, Leo, and the rest of them shut up you hypocrites, how are you getting to your next movie scene? By sail boat...I hardly think so. Stick to acting you useless POS.

