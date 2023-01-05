A female magician, Zatanna, “impregnated” the Joker when he fell in love with her.
Zatanna cursed the Joker and throws him into a mud puddle while “proclaiming” no one could have the Joker’s baby.
But the spell went wrong and “impregnated” the Joker with Zatanna’s baby.
DC Comics website does not mention the “pregnancy” in the comic summary:
“Why did The Joker cross town? To get to the bottom of the mystery that has been haunting him: Who is the man pretending to be The Joker and what does he want? But every lead he follows is a dead end, and every move he makes brings the Red Hood one step closer to him. What happens when the former Clown Prince of Crime comes face-to-face with the current crime boss of Gotham? Everyone is dying to find out.”
Matthew Rosenberg wrote the comic. It was the seventy-second DC Comics book Rosenberg wrote.
Batman News (BN), a comic review website, said it was “probably the worst story” they ever read, and not just because of Joker’s “impregnation.”
BN critic Theresa Campagna said the “Joker has never been a character obsessed with chasing after women” and Rosenberg must have been “influenced by marijuana” while writing the story.
“This is one of those comics you can’t really review because there’s no real story or artistic vision to pick apart,” said Campagna.
“Writing aside, however, there have been a lot of these little moments or stories at DC lately that make me go, ‘How the heck did DC editorial give that a green light?’”
DC Comics pushed social justice storylines on the “classic” characters in the past couple of years, even with a decline in sales of comics with social justice storylines, according to Campagna.
For example, in “Superman: Son of Kal-El” Clark Kent’s son Jonathan comes out as bisexual and Superman’s cape became a rainbow pride flag. The series dropped out of the comic books top ratings within a month of publication.
DC Comics did non-LGTBQ social justice as far back as 2017 when they released a comic where Superman was rescuing illegal immigrants from a white man with an American flag bandana and shooting a machine gun. The white man was angry at the illegal immigrants stealing jobs from white people.
The comic was meant to rebuke president Donald Trump’s announcement he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, known as DACA.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
