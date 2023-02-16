In a year-end interview with CBC News chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touched on a number of topics that have been top-of-mind for Canadians over the course of 2022.
Trudeau’s government knows food prices will go up and Canada will have to get food from other countries that could have higher emissions.
Jochum said there will be an “increase in prices and costs to consumers.”
“Reducing crop output in the name of climate change alone is bad for the environment because production will shift to other countries that may have a larger emission footprint than Canada. The government knows this, but consumers need to know it too.”
Jochum said “more and more government departments are failing to deliver on their mandates, and are being ideologically captured.”
Nemer’s mandate is to study and advise the government on science-related policies.
“The Office of the Chief Science Advisor provides advice on issues related to science and government policies that support it. This includes advising on ways to ensure that scientific knowledge is considered in public policy decisions and that government science is fully available to the public,” is Nemer’s official mandate.
Jochum said “we see this in Agriculture Canada, and now in the office of the Chief Science Advisor.”
Jochum is appalled that Nemer is not studying the effects of Trudeau’s fertilizer reduction plan on the food supply as food prices are “skyrocketing.”
“At a time of food insecurity and skyrocketing consumer prices for basic food staples, to fail to consider the impact on the food supply of fertilizer reductions is frankly appalling,” said Jochum.
“Canadians deserve [a] public policy that's based on science and common sense. Neither supports reducing the Canadian food supply at this time, and that's what mandated fertilizer cuts will do. For the government not to subject this policy to scientific analysis says one thing clearly. They don’t care if consumers face even higher prices and more food insecurity.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Restricting fertilizers is only one of the ways Trudeau is deliberately raising food prices.
Modern agriculture requires oil and natural gas for farm machinery and transportation, fertilizers, pesticides and packaging. The carbon tax also raises food prices.
What I'm hoping is that every time a group or person with experience in a particular area sees exactly how the government is NOT following the science in the area they know something about (and is in fact doing something very harmful for all of us), is that they will realize (or at least consider and see how it is entirely possible) that this is exactly what happened in CovId too (and so much more).
He is nothing more than a psychopathic WEF terrorist
He smirks with glee as your children starve
