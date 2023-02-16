Justin Trudeau

In a year-end interview with CBC News chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touched on a number of topics that have been top-of-mind for Canadians over the course of 2022.

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers (WCWG) are dumbfounded Canada’s Chief Science Advisor admitted she knew nothing about how Trudeau’s mandated fertilizer reductions would affect food production.

During a Commons Standing Committee on Science and Research meeting, Dr. Mona Nemer told the committee she was not asked or determined if the fertilizer reductions would have an effect.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Restricting fertilizers is only one of the ways Trudeau is deliberately raising food prices.

Modern agriculture requires oil and natural gas for farm machinery and transportation, fertilizers, pesticides and packaging. The carbon tax also raises food prices.

CN
CN

What I'm hoping is that every time a group or person with experience in a particular area sees exactly how the government is NOT following the science in the area they know something about (and is in fact doing something very harmful for all of us), is that they will realize (or at least consider and see how it is entirely possible) that this is exactly what happened in CovId too (and so much more).

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

He is nothing more than a psychopathic WEF terrorist

He smirks with glee as your children starve

