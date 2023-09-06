Air Canada

Two passengers who complained their seats had vomit on them were taken off an Air Canada plane by security and Air Canada has issued an apology.

“(The passengers) clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled,” said Air Canada in a statement.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Apologize all you want, they are on the no fly list with every air carrier across the world, from my understanding.

