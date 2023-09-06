Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Two passengers who complained their seats had vomit on them were taken off an Air Canada plane by security and Air Canada has issued an apology.
“(The passengers) clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled,” said Air Canada in a statement.
The incident occurred during boarding for an August 26 flight from Las Vegas to Montreal. She said she was in the row behind two women and a man.
Another passenger Susan Benson reported a “foul smell” coming from the seats in front of her where the man and two women were to be seated.
“There was a bit of a foul smell, but we didn’t know at first what the problem was,” said Benson on Facebook.
“Air Canada attempted a quick clean up before boarding but clearly wasn’t able to do a thorough clean.”
Benson said the flight attendants sprayed perfume on the seats to cover the smell.
The three passengers who were supposed to sit there told a flight attendant that the seat and seatbelt were wet, and they could still see vomit.
The women were trying to make themselves comfortable with blankets and wipes when one of the pilots came over, as reported by Benson.
Benson explained that the pilot told the women, headed to Vienna, that they could choose to leave and buy new flights “or they would be escorted off the plane by security and placed on a no-fly list!”
Benson said the pilot claimed the women were impolite to the flight attendant, but she disagreed, saying, "They were upset and firm, but not rude!”
Security officers then took the passengers off the plane.
The Air Canada statement said they were still looking into the situation on Tuesday and had reached out to the passengers because “our operating procedures were not followed correctly in this instance."
"This includes apologizing to these customers, as they clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled, and addressing their concerns.”
