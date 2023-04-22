Air Canada and WestJet airplanes
Photos courtesy Air Canada and WestJet websites

Airline passengers seeking compensation for unsatisfactory airline services should consider purchasing insurance, says NAV Canada, the civil aviation authority in Canada.

Alghabra

In response to this issue, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra pledged to introduce stricter regulations against airlines for incidents such as delayed flights and lost baggage.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

retiredpop
retiredpop

NAV Canada can't get their act together to enforce the rules so they want consumers to pay for costly insurance. This sounds about right for a government department to weasel out of their responsibility.

Report Add Reply
Frank Jack
Frank Jack

Hey Zika head - where is the compensation for denial of travel for people who were unvaccinated?

Oh yeah, they dared defy you sock boy boss and not contribute to his Pfizer kickbacks.

Report Add Reply

