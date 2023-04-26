Teri Bryant

Bryant said she is hoping to find out more on Thursday about how to respond to firearms proposals.

Alberta Chief Firearms Officer Teri Bryant said the Liberal government needs to stop moving forward with its plans to go after gun sellers. 

“They should not be forced to turn their stocks over to the federal government at massive expense to Canadian taxpayers,” said Bryant at a Wednesday press conference. 

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Crime Minister True-dolt will courteously respond, "Thank you ever so much for your request. Now Alberta, as a colony of MINE and Quebec, PFO! Don't forget, I did say 'please'!

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

The Marxists are patient and they don't care how long it takes.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

This has nothing to do with safety and everything to do with control. We're in war with psychopaths bent on destroying and enslaving humanity.

free the west
free the west

I always enjoy a "tell Ottawa where to go story". Makes me feel alive again.

retiredpop
retiredpop

Alberta needs to take a stand and just say no. To heck with the request not to do it. Make the feds take you to court.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

All firearms retailers need to force the Gestapo to come to their doors and physically confiscate their property, film it all, do not comply, do not allow this to happen, first it will be firearms, then, like some

Parts of Australia it will be archery, then has powered vehicles and eventually your own home, the Gestapo will come

For it all eventually.

